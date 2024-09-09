LEAK: Poland wants immediate access to free EU ETS allowances for district heating

Published 16:24 on September 9, 2024 / Last updated at 16:24 on September 9, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / EMEA, EU ETS

Poland is asking the European Commission for 30% more free EU ETS allowances for district heating networks, and that they be allocated while implementing climate investments rather than at the end of the period, as stated in EU regulation.