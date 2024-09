US forest management firm’s 2023 CO2 removals surpassed emissions by almost 600%

Published 01:22 on September 7, 2024 / Last updated at 01:22 on September 7, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, New Zealand, US, Voluntary

A US forest management company reported that its forests removed nearly seven times more CO2 than it emitted in 2023, although overall removals decreased in comparison to previous years.