Producers slash holdings across North American carbon markets, financials build CCA and RGGI net length

Published 02:51 on September 7, 2024 / Last updated at 02:51 on September 7, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US

Financial entities continued to boost V25 California Carbon Allowance (CCA) holdings at the expense of V24 net length, while emitters cut holdings across North American carbon markets over the week ahead of third quarterly RGGI and Washington permit sales, according to data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).