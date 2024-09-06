INTERVIEW: Navigating the imminent CORSIA carbon credit supply crunch

Published 13:36 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 13:36 on September 6, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary

As the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) entered its first phase in 2024, airlines are grappling with an imbalance in the supply and demand of carbon credits - a challenge that could well continue into the second phase, according to one expert.