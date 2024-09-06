Indian developer signs Ghana deal for Paris-aligned cookstoves carbon project
Published 11:49 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 11:49 on September 6, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
An Indian developer has partnered with the government of Ghana and a Singapore-based asset management fund for the production and distribution of 1 million improved cookstoves across the African nation over the next five years, the company announced this week.
