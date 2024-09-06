Higher emissions and EU carbon prices if no CBAM solution is found for UK power exports to EU -analysts
Published 13:20 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 13:20 on September 6, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU emissions and carbon prices could rise as a result of the bloc's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), causing a reduction in power flows from the UK to the EU, according to scenarios modelled by an energy analytics firm.
