Corporate greenwashing unevenly hits share price of offenders, study finds

Published 17:04 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 17:04 on September 6, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary

Attempts at corporate greenwashing will eventually hurt the financial bottom line of companies in the long run, but offenders are still getting away with it in too many jurisdictions, according to research published this week.