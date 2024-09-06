Corporate greenwashing unevenly hits share price of offenders, study finds
Published 17:04 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 17:04 on September 6, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Attempts at corporate greenwashing will eventually hurt the financial bottom line of companies in the long run, but offenders are still getting away with it in too many jurisdictions, according to research published this week.
Attempts at corporate greenwashing will eventually hurt the financial bottom line of companies in the long run, but offenders are still getting away with it in too many jurisdictions, according to research published this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.