Australia’s Climate Change Authority to hold off advising 2035 target until after US election
Published 02:05 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 02:05 on September 6, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, International
The Chair of Australia’s Climate Change Authority (CCA) has told local media it will not provide its official advice regarding the country’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) until after the US election, media reported Thursday.
