Achieving net zero can only happen “at the speed of trust”, says report
Published 01:14 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 01:14 on September 6, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, International, US, Voluntary
Establishing the infrastructure needed for a net zero world, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), can only take place if trust is established among key stakeholders, according to a report authored by an engineering consultancy and academic researchers.
Establishing the infrastructure needed for a net zero world, such as carbon capture and storage (CCS), can only take place if trust is established among key stakeholders, according to a report authored by an engineering consultancy and academic researchers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.