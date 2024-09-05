Ethiopia moves to develop national carbon market strategy
Published 16:09 on September 5, 2024 / Last updated at 16:09 on September 5, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Japan, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Ethiopia’s planning and development ministry, working with a UN capacity-building programme, is looking to craft a comprehensive framework for international carbon markets engagement, including participation in Article 6 carbon trading under the Paris Agreement.
