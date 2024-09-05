Mozambique govt awards licence to UAE developer for massive blue carbon project
Published 15:39 on September 5, 2024 / Last updated at 15:39 on September 5, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, EMEA, International, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
Mozambique’s Ministry of Land and Environment has given approval to a Dubai-based firm to restore mangroves along the degraded coastline in the Zambezia province of the African nation and generate carbon credits, the developer announced Thursday.
