EU needs to tighten up oversight of carbon offsets to make them credible -report
Published 15:47 on September 5, 2024 / Last updated at 15:47 on September 5, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Voluntary
Carbon offsets could help the EU achieve its climate targets, but only if it insists on more rigorous rules around accounting, as well as around broader corporate net zero target-setting, according to a report published Thursday by a former European Commission senior official.
Carbon offsets could help the EU achieve its climate targets, but only if it insists on more rigorous rules around accounting, as well as around broader corporate net zero target-setting, according to a report published Thursday by a former European Commission senior official.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.