EU needs to tighten up oversight of carbon offsets to make them credible -report

Published 15:47 on September 5, 2024 / Last updated at 15:47 on September 5, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, Voluntary

Carbon offsets could help the EU achieve its climate targets, but only if it insists on more rigorous rules around accounting, as well as around broader corporate net zero target-setting, according to a report published Thursday by a former European Commission senior official.