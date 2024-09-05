World Bank arm invests $60 mln to decarbonise Indonesia’s second largest steel producer
Published 12:21 on September 5, 2024 / Last updated at 12:21 on September 5, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, International, Other APAC, Voluntary
The World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has provided a loan of $60 million to the second largest steel producer in Indonesia in order to help the firm transition to low-carbon production and drive sector-wide decarbonisation.
