UK trims carbon permit auction volumes for final seven sales of 2024 on aviation changes
Published 17:35 on September 4, 2024 / Last updated at 17:35 on September 4, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK has revised its carbon allowance auction calendar for the remainder of 2024 to take account of changes in the number of aviation operators participating in the market, according to a statement from the auction operator.
