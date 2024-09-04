NZ govt commissioned report calls for national blue carbon strategy
Published 09:01 on September 4, 2024 / Last updated at 09:01 on September 4, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
A study looking at the barriers and opportunities for coastal blue carbon projects in New Zealand has called on the government to create a national strategy for the sector, as well as foster an environment where voluntary carbon markets can operate.
A study looking at the barriers and opportunities for coastal blue carbon projects in New Zealand has called on the government to create a national strategy for the sector, as well as foster an environment where voluntary carbon markets can operate.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.