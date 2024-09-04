Washington CFS overhauls validation, verification in draft regulation
Published 01:30 on September 4, 2024 / Last updated at 01:30 on September 4, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Washington’s draft Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) language includes updates to its third-party verification programme and changes to credit generation, according to information published by the Department of Ecology (ECY) on Friday.
Washington’s draft Clean Fuel Standard (CFS) language includes updates to its third-party verification programme and changes to credit generation, according to information published by the Department of Ecology (ECY) on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.