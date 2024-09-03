Pakistan’s Sindh province to generate millions of voluntary carbon credits through reforestation projects
Published 13:53 on September 3, 2024 / Last updated at 13:53 on September 3, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary
The government of Sindh province in Pakistan is planning to generate tens of millions of voluntary carbon credits by planting trees along the Indus River in a massive reforestation initiative, an official told Carbon Pulse.
