US business group gives advice to EU on CCUS, hydrogen deployment

Published 07:00 on September 4, 2024 / Last updated at 01:02 on September 2, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Americas, EMEA, EU ETS

Carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) and hydrogen technologies have a critical role to play in achieving the EU’s decarbonisation targets, particularly for hard-to-abate sectors, said the American Chamber of Commerce to the European Union in recommendations to the bloc's policymakers on how to accelerate deployment.