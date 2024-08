CN Markets: CEAs drop to one-month low, weekly trading volume picks up

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Permits in China’s national emissions trading scheme (ETS) fell below the 90 yuan ($12.61) mark over the past week, hitting their lowest level in a month, though trading activity picked up significantly to end the week with more than 2 million units changing hands.