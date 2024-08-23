CN Markets: CEAs drop to one-month low, weekly trading volume picks up
Published 11:33 on August 23, 2024 / Last updated at 11:33 on August 23, 2024 / Chia-Erh Kuo / Asia Pacific, China
Permits in China’s national emissions trading scheme (ETS) fell below the 90 yuan ($12.61) mark over the past week, hitting their lowest level in a month, though trading activity picked up significantly to end the week with more than 2 million units changing hands.
Permits in China’s national emissions trading scheme (ETS) fell below the 90 yuan ($12.61) mark over the past week, hitting their lowest level in a month, though trading activity picked up significantly to end the week with more than 2 million units changing hands.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.