NZ Market: NZU price finishes the week at five-month high
Published 06:50 on August 23, 2024 / Last updated at 07:30 on August 23, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The New Zealand carbon market finished the week trading at a five-month high on the back of the government’s decision to drastically cut the number auction volumes next year, with over 1.7 mln units traded on the spot market this week.
The New Zealand carbon market finished the week trading at a five-month high on the back of the government’s decision to drastically cut the number auction volumes next year, with over 1.7 mln units traded on the spot market this week.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.