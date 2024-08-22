BRIEFING: Ecuadorian bill poised to open country to carbon markets
Published 14:13 on August 22, 2024 / Last updated at 14:13 on August 22, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
An Ecuadorian legislative committee’s approval of reforms to the country's environmental code means it has cleared the last major hurdle to legalising carbon markets, according to an industry attendee speaking to Carbon Pulse, hastening a regulated voluntary market and carbon-financed national conservation fund.
