UPDATE – WCI Q3 auction settles at lowest in 18 months, sparking volatility in secondary market
Published 20:52 on August 21, 2024 / Last updated at 01:28 on August 22, 2024 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
The Q3 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at nearly a $3 discount to secondary market prices, well below trader and analyst expectations, sending secondary market California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures in a volatile spin.
The Q3 California-Quebec current vintage carbon auction settled at nearly a $3 discount to secondary market prices, well below trader and analyst expectations, sending secondary market California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures in a volatile spin.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.