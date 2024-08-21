Malawi authorises ITMOs from cookstove carbon project
Published 12:16 on August 21, 2024 / Last updated at 12:16 on August 21, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Malawi’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Climate Change (MNRCC) has provided a Letter of Authorisation (LoA) that permit up to 1.4 million carbon credits to be issued to a cookstoves project in the country and then be correspondingly adjusted under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement.
