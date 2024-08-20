Updated NDCs could see Australia’s big emitters reach net zero early, says consultancy
Published 23:01 on August 20, 2024 / Last updated at 21:05 on August 20, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Paris Article 6
Australia’s heavy emitters could reach net zero before 2050, a date adopted by the country as well as many large companies, should baseline emissions reductions covered under the Safeguard Mechanism bump up.
