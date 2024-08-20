Guyana increases voluntary carbon credit share of proceeds for Indigenous communities -media
Published 12:59 on August 20, 2024 / Last updated at 12:59 on August 20, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
Guyana President Irfaan Ali announced this week at a national assembly on Indigenous affairs that the government would increase the percentage of carbon proceeds for Amerindian communities, counterbalancing lower earnings in 2024, according to local sources.
Guyana President Irfaan Ali announced this week at a national assembly on Indigenous affairs that the government would increase the percentage of carbon proceeds for Amerindian communities, counterbalancing lower earnings in 2024, according to local sources.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.