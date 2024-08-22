INTERVIEW: Voluntary carbon credits used to fund US food waste diversion project
Published 09:00 on August 22, 2024 / Last updated at 04:03 on August 22, 2024 / Bryony Collins / Americas, US, Voluntary
A project to divert food waste from landfill and incineration has launched in the US, where the sale of voluntary carbon credits will incentivise grocers to redirect edible waste food to donation centres, according to the developer.
