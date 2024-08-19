NZ cuts NZU auction volumes by about 50% starting 2025, spot market price surges
Published 22:55 on August 19, 2024 / Last updated at 23:47 on August 19, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand
The New Zealand government will dramatically cut the volume of NZUs available at auction from next year, and will maintain the auction price floor, in line with the Climate Change Commission’s recommendations, it announced Tuesday.
