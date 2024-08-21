INTERVIEW: UK developer receives first carbon credits from Verra’s new clean cooking methodology
Published 13:28 on August 21, 2024 / Last updated at 13:28 on August 21, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Africa, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary
A London-based investment management company and climate project developer has become the first to receive carbon credits under Verra’s latest cookstoves methodology, VMR0006 version 1.2, the company confirmed to Carbon Pulse.
