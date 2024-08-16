Mexico one of least exposed LATAM countries to EU CBAM, says expert
Published 18:46 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 18:46 on August 16, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, Mexico, South & Central, US
Mexico stands to be less exposed than other Latin American economies to the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), Carbon Pulse heard this week at the Mexico Carbon Forum in Guanajuato, although the country could be caught in the crossfire of potential obstructive trade measures by the US.
