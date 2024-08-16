Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 07:15 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 07:15 on August 16, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

EUA prices moved slightly higher on Friday morning, setting the market up for its third weekly gain in the last month, as selling pressure appeared to fade away and buyers were slow to fill the gap, while trading volume shrank as participants headed into the peak summer weekend.