Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 07:15 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 07:15 on August 16, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EUA prices moved slightly higher on Friday morning, setting the market up for its third weekly gain in the last month, as selling pressure appeared to fade away and buyers were slow to fill the gap, while trading volume shrank as participants headed into the peak summer weekend.
EUA prices moved slightly higher on Friday morning, setting the market up for its third weekly gain in the last month, as selling pressure appeared to fade away and buyers were slow to fill the gap, while trading volume shrank as participants headed into the peak summer weekend.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.