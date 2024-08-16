Eight US states back Ohio’s SCOTUS appeal against California’s clean vehicle mandate authority
Published 01:29 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 01:29 on August 16, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, US
Eight states last week filed a joint brief at the Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) in support of Ohio’s ongoing battle against the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authorisation of California’s regulations to mandate increasing sales of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs).
Eight states last week filed a joint brief at the Supreme Court of the US (SCOTUS) in support of Ohio’s ongoing battle against the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) authorisation of California’s regulations to mandate increasing sales of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.