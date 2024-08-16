Mexico’s Hidalgo exploring options for future state carbon tax -official
Published 02:32 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 02:32 on August 16, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Mexican state of Hidalgo is considering implementing a state carbon tax, which is expected to allow the use of offsets for compliance purposes, according to an official from the state’s environmental ministry.
