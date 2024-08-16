FEATURE: Mexican carbon market stakeholders pin high hopes on new president
Published 01:56 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 01:56 on August 16, 2024 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Americas, Carbon Taxes, Mexico, Voluntary
Mexican carbon market stakeholders are welcoming president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum as a fresh face with the potential to prop up green finance, Carbon Pulse heard this week in Guanajuato at the Mexico Carbon Forum, though subnational governments are still seen as a major driver of the country’s climate action.
