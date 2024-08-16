WCI Markets: CCAs slip amid dampened auction expectations
Published 02:24 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 02:24 on August 16, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices moved lower this week in light of the Q3 auction, as traders discussed whether recent feedback submitted to California regulator ARB would be incorporated into the cap-and-trade programme's formal rulemaking.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices moved lower this week in light of the Q3 auction, as traders discussed whether recent feedback submitted to California regulator ARB would be incorporated into the cap-and-trade programme's formal rulemaking.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.