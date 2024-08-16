BRIEFING: Orsted drops e-methanol plant for shipping, following Shell and BP retreat from biofuels
Published 12:17 on August 16, 2024 / Last updated at 12:17 on August 16, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Shipping
Danish energy giant Orsted has scrapped a proposed e-methanol plant meant to supply green fuel for container ships amid a lack of demand, it announced Wednesday, in the latest sign that European energy majors are retreating from green fuel projects.
