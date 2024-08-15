Integrity body faces credibility test if corporates continue to retire non-CCP voluntary carbon credits, warn analysts
Published 13:40 on August 15, 2024 / Last updated at 13:40 on August 15, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
Retirement patterns of voluntary carbon credits this quarter will test whether corporate buyers are paying heed to the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) Core Carbon Principle (CCP) stamp of integrity, according to analysts.
Retirement patterns of voluntary carbon credits this quarter will test whether corporate buyers are paying heed to the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market’s (ICVCM) Core Carbon Principle (CCP) stamp of integrity, according to analysts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.