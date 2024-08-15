New Zealand verifier wins backing for forestry certification standard
Published 12:21 on August 15, 2024 / Last updated at 12:21 on August 15, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, New Zealand, Voluntary
A New Zealand-based verifier on Thursday announced its verification standard for long-term forestry CO2 capture and storage had been validated by a global certification firm, the first time such a standard will be made available for the voluntary carbon market, it said.
