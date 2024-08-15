Oregon details final considerations for policy changes to its clean fuels programme
Published 02:39 on August 15, 2024 / Last updated at 02:39 on August 15, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US
Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program (OCFP) revisions will include an insurance mechanism for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects, validation mandates, and changes to third party verification provisions, in addition to carbon intensity (CI) model updates, the regulator confirmed Wednesday.
