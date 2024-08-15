Mexico’s Queretaro, environmental markets platform launch national carbon offsetting registry
Published 01:35 on August 15, 2024 / Last updated at 01:35 on August 15, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Mexico, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Mexican state of Queretaro and a Mexico City-based environmental markets platform launched Wednesday a national carbon credit registry tailored to local conditions, seeking to help facilitate the development of the nation's carbon market.
The Mexican state of Queretaro and a Mexico City-based environmental markets platform launched Wednesday a national carbon credit registry tailored to local conditions, seeking to help facilitate the development of the nation's carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.