Poland launches €5 bln plan to fund offshore wind farms
Published 15:01 on August 14, 2024 / Last updated at 15:01 on August 14, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary
Poland is starting a nearly €5 billion program funded by the European Union's recovery funds, to offer loans to developers of offshore wind farms in the Baltic Sea, the state assets ministry and national development bank BGK announced on Tuesday.
