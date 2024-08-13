Voluntary carbon issuances shifting away from REDD to fresh reforestation credits, analysis finds
Published 14:01 on August 13, 2024 / Last updated at 14:07 on August 13, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
Fresh issuances of voluntary nature-based carbon removal credits, such as reforestation, outstripped newly minted avoided deforestation credits in the first half of the year, according to analysis published Tuesday.
