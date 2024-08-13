California cap-and-trade stakeholders advocate for implementation of programme changes in 2025

Published 00:57 on August 13, 2024 / Last updated at 00:57 on August 13, 2024 / Allison Gacad / Americas, Canada, US

Stakeholders were united in calling for California’s ARB to implement changes to the ETS in 2025 rather than 2026, although proponents were divided in support between potential options for allowance budget reductions, according to comments submitted after the regulator’s last informal rulemaking workshop.