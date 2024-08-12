CCUS not a viable option for retrofitting of existing thermal power plants -Indian official
Published 10:45 on August 12, 2024 / Last updated at 10:45 on August 12, 2024 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, Other APAC, Voluntary
The feasibility of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) is highly uncertain, making it an unviable option for the retrofitting of existing thermal power plants, an Indian government official has told the upper house of Parliament.
The feasibility of carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) is highly uncertain, making it an unviable option for the retrofitting of existing thermal power plants, an Indian government official has told the upper house of Parliament.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.