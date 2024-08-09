UK authority thinks cap on emission allowances will have to fall as removals are integrated
Published 16:26 on August 9, 2024 / Last updated at 16:26 on August 9, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, UK ETS
The UK's cap on emission allowances in the market will need to decline over the longer term to make room for new greenhouse gas removals allowances while keeping the country on track for net zero by 2050, according to the ETS Authority.
