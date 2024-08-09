US DOE gives out $44 mln towards geologic CO2 storage
Published 01:35 on August 9, 2024 / Last updated at 01:54 on August 9, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary
The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced Thursday it is allocating $44.5 million in funding towards nine university- and industry-led projects to advance knowledge of the potential of geologic basins to permanently store CO2 emissions.
