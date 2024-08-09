Canadian offset project financier rakes in $11.2 mln from Rwandan, Vietnamese projects
Published 01:42 on August 9, 2024 / Last updated at 01:42 on August 9, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Other APAC, Voluntary
A Toronto-headquartered carbon project financier announced Thursday that it has received $11.2 million from the sale of carbon credits from its Vietnamese household device and Rwandan cookstove projects.
A Toronto-headquartered carbon project financier announced Thursday that it has received $11.2 million from the sale of carbon credits from its Vietnamese household device and Rwandan cookstove projects.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.