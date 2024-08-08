Africa > Carbon registry, marketplace team up to enhance trading and retirements

Carbon registry, marketplace team up to enhance trading and retirements

Published 09:12 on August 8, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:12 on August 8, 2024  / Sara Stefanini /  Africa, Americas, EMEA, International, Middle East, Voluntary

An international carbon registry and a marketplace for environmental commodities have integrated their technologies in an effort to make carbon credit transactions and retirements more accessible, transparent, and efficient. 
An international carbon registry and a marketplace for environmental commodities have integrated their technologies in an effort to make carbon credit transactions and retirements more accessible, transparent, and efficient. 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.