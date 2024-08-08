US Democratic lawmaker introduces legislation to encourage Scope 3 disclosures
Published 01:57 on August 8, 2024 / Last updated at 01:57 on August 8, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US
Congressman Adam Schiff (D) of California on Wednesday introduced a bill that would direct the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to establish voluntary guidelines for companies to disclose their Scope 3 emissions, seeking to promote transparency on corporate carbon footprints.
