Pollination partners with forestry nonprofit subsidiary to support ARR carbon projects

Published 16:43 on August 7, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:43 on August 7, 2024  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

The London-headquartered investment and advisory firm and a US-based subsidiary of a forestry-focused nonprofit will partner to identify suitable afforestation, reforestation, and revegetation (ARR) projects for carbon credits.
