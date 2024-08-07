Verra updates voluntary carbon REDD methodology to match CCP definition
Published 13:39 on August 7, 2024 / Last updated at 13:39 on August 7, 2024 / Dimana Doneva / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
US carbon credits certifier Verra has issued a ‘corrections and clarifications’ document to align the definition of ‘forest’ to that of the Core Carbon Principles (CCP) Assessment Framework of the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM).
